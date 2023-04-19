East Sesia consortium resolution, Region threatens appeal to Tar – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 18 – The Piedmont Region has formally ordered the Est Sesia Irrigation Association to withdraw the regulation on the distribution of water between Novare and Lomellina “because it does not guarantee, at present, a fair distribution on the two territories of Piedmont and Lombardy” “If this does not happen within seven days – reads the letter sent to the president of the Consortium – we will invest the lawyers of the Piedmont Region in order to identify the best and most effective actions to protect the interests of Piedmontese farmers not excluding, if necessary, from challenging the deed in question before the competent judicial authority. We are ready to appeal to the TAR – explains the president of the Region, Alberto Cirio – Let me be clear: we want to find a balanced solution in everyone’s interest because water belongs to everyone. It is not our intention to penalize Lombard farmers, but today it is Piedmontese farmers who are penalized and we cannot accept this”. “.



Cirio, together with the Councilors for Agriculture Marco Protopapa, and for the Environment, Matteo Marnati urges the leaders of the Consortium to “immediately suspend the regulation” and invites a meeting with the Piedmont Region and the Lombardy Region, “aimed at defining a new deliberative act ” (ANSA).

