East Side The East Side Council approves points on the agenda of the July 2023 session

The East Region Council approves the agenda points for the July 2023 session

On Monday, July 03, the East Region Council held the first session of its regular session for the month of July 2023, which was chaired by Mr. Abd al-Nabi Baawi, Chairman of the East Region Council, and the Secretary General of the East Region State, in the presence of ladies and gentlemen members of the East Region Council and gentlemen representatives of the advisory bodies in the Council Ladies and gentlemen, heads of decentralized departments, as they were devoted to studying and approving draft partnership agreements aimed at developing and rehabilitating the rural world and supporting the emergency program to rehabilitate the border areas to the east for the period from 2023 to 2025.

In this regard, Mr. Abd al-Nabi Baawi, head of the East Region Council, said, in a speech to him on the occasion, that this session raises a set of development issues that lie at the heart of the concerns of the region’s council, as it aims through addressing them and dealing with them with study and approval to provide a general environment conducive to the implementation of Economic, social, cultural and environmental programmes, in accordance with the principles of territorial governance

Mr. Abdelnabi Baoui added that, in line with the royal directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support, related to encouraging collective engagement in activating energy efficiency programs and contributing to building sustainable urban systems, the Council was keen to allocate a large area of ​​points for the field of public lighting in accordance with the vision sustainable, for the benefit of 20 communes in the eastern region.

He pointed out that this session is distinguished by the diversity of the issues of the agreements that it presents for study and approval, including those related to architectural technical assistance in the rural world, as well as for the benefit of the residents of the rural areas located in the border strip, as well as partnership and decentralized international cooperation, the gender approach, and the promotion of school sports.

Mr. Baawi explained that, in order to ensure spatial competitiveness, the relevance of projects and the efficacy of development action at all levels, the importance of consolidating a participatory culture and openness should be emphasized, as well as strengthening institutional vigilance based on collecting, selecting and analyzing indicators and data, as well as activating tracking, evaluation and evaluation mechanisms. All this in order to give a strong impetus to the development path in the East, according to the rules of modern management of institutions.

For their part, the ladies and gentlemen of the members of the East Region Council, during the course of the session, devoted themselves to discussing points on the agenda of the session, related to “studying and approving a draft framework agreement for partnership and cooperation related to the architectural and technical assistance program in the rural world; Studying and approving a draft partnership agreement related to the implementation of the technical and architectural assistance program for the residents of the rural areas located on the border strip to the east; Studying and approving a draft framework agreement for partnership and cooperation relating to the financing and realization of projects to provide drinking water to the rural population of the prefectures and provinces of the East; Studying and approving a draft amendment to the partnership agreement to provide additional support for the emergency program to rehabilitate the border areas in the east for the period from 2023 to 2025; Studying and approving a draft framework agreement for financing and realizing projects for the development and mobilization of water resources in the province of Figuig; Studying and approving a draft partnership agreement to finance and implement a project to develop the gardens of Oued Bouarfa in the city of Bouarfa, Figuig province; Studying and approving a draft framework agreement for partnership between the Regional Academy of Education and Training in the East and the East Region Council in order to provide appropriate conditions for sports practice and the advancement of the school sports sector at the level of the East ».

This is in addition to «studying and approving a draft partnership agreement between the East Region Council and the Moroccan League for the Protection of Childhood; Studying and approving a draft partnership agreement between the Council of the East Region and the Association of the Regions of Morocco in order to contribute to the program “His Highness Princess Lalla Meryem Grants”; Studying and approving a draft partnership agreement concerning the involvement of the East Region Council in the Maghreb Regions Association; Studying and approving the draft framework agreement for partnership regarding the implementation of the PEG project (gender equality) funded within the framework of Belgian cooperation and implemented by Echos Communication; Studying and approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the East and Echos Communication regarding the implementation of the five-year cooperation program for the East, funded by Belgium; Studying and approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ekiti region (Nigeria) and the Orient region (Kingdom of Morocco); The study and approval of a draft special agreement for the realization of the works of the sustainable public lighting program in accordance with the principles of energy efficiency at the territorial level of the territorial collectivities of the region; The decision to borrow from the Collective Equipment Fund was also studied and approved within the framework of the special agreement related to the terms and conditions for allocating credits granted by the Collective Equipment Fund to the benefit of the East Region Council to cover its contribution to finance the sustainable public lighting program in the East region in accordance with the principles of energy efficiency. Studying and approving a draft special agreement relating to the terms and conditions for the allocation of credits granted by the Collective Equipment Fund to the benefit of the East Region Council to cover its contribution to finance the sustainable public lighting program in the East region in accordance with the principles of energy efficiency; Studying and approving the acquisition of the real estate hosting the construction project of the regional police school in the city of Saidia; Studying and approving a draft partnership agreement to divert National Road No. 16 from kilometer point 448 + 000 to kilometer point 492 + 000 along a length of 44 km. »