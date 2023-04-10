Easter 2023 certifies the driving power of cities of art for Italian tourism and the charm of the cultural destinations of the Belpaese for foreign visitors. In fact, there will be over 1.7 million visitors to cultural tourism centres, with an increase of around 190,000 overnight stays compared to Easter 2022. At least 780,000 Italian tourists and 980,000 international tourists are expected (56% of the total). These are the results of a survey carried out for Easter 2023 by Cst Center for tourism studies for Assoturismo Confesercenti.

Cities of art are usually the favorite destinations for travelers during the Easter holidays, as well as for spring long weekends, and this year too they will be full of visitors who will flock to historic centres, museums, archaeological areas, exhibitions, restaurants and clubs . In detail, for Easter the tourist movement in the city and art centers will record +12% attendance compared to 2022 and the average saturation of accommodation facilities is expected to be 80% of availability.

According to estimates by Cst for Assoturismo, they are in increase in US, French, British, Spanish, Austrian, Dutch, Polish and Swiss tourists, while the slow recovery of some non-European markets (such as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Canada) and the absence of the Russians are noted.

“The growth phase of Italian tourism continues and it will be wonderful to return to see the cities of art invaded by Italians and, above all, foreigners to discover the beauties of our territory”, says Vittorio Messina, President of Assoturismo Confesercenti. “This year’s numbers are very close to those of 2019, 1.7 million against 1.8 million, even if the last Easter before the pandemic was linked to the April 25 long weekend. Probably the cold of these last few days has discouraged some and did not allow us to fully reach pre-crisis levels.The numbers, however, despite the difficulties related to the lack of personnel and the increase in costs, bode well for tourism companies in a 2023 with large numbers and in an increasingly fundamental sector for growth and the Italian economy. A sector to be valued as it deserves and which must really find a place at the center of investments and on the agenda”.

Spending on tableware is close to 1.2 billion

Despite the difficulties, Italians are looking for normality: 3 out of 10 will celebrate Easter at home with their families; another 4 out of 10 in restaurants and farm holidays. Traveling, almost everyone in Italy, 2 out of 10 Italians, or about 12 million people. Booming business for farmhouses, restaurants and hotels, but 4 out of 5 structures strongly complain about a lack of staff which constrains or limits their activities. Stride, more and more, the gap of inequalities that widens by a little about 10 million Italians who will experience an Easter of passion.

A total expenditure for the table that is close to 1.2 billion, 100 million less than pre-covid and 150 million more than last year. A higher cost, but not a higher expense since the outlay is driven by inflation. This is what emerges from the survey by the Confcooperative Study Center on Italians’ propensity to spend and consume for Easter.

In the family or at the restaurant, the excellence of Made in Italy agri-food will triumph. At home in 2 tables out of 3, lamb and kid will triumph. Consumption of fish is doing well, with Lent and lean Fridays increasing by 30%. Among the food and wine excellences, the following will stand out: the rich platter of cheeses and cured meats, wines, prosecco and sparkling wines from our vineyards. As well as the rich assortment of Italian fruit and vegetables even if affected by drought and frost in recent weeks. With the “low Easter” and the cold wave, grilled foods and the consumption of chocolate eggs are on the rise (28 million compared to 25 last year) for the little ones and doves (23 million compared to 21 last year) . Then the tradition of regional desserts wins, pastiera at the top of the dessert trolley.