(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – The spending at the table of Italians for Easter lunch rises to 76 euros per family, with an increase of 10% compared to last year. 57% eat at home and 34% with relatives and friends, with an average of 6 guests. Furthermore, this year more than four families out of 10 (42%) prepare typical Easter sweets at home, also due to the high prices. This is what emerges from two Coldiretti/Ixè surveys.



Meanwhile, there are those who have already left for a short holiday or who are about to do so. According to a national survey conducted by Cna Turismo e Commercio it will be a sold out Easter. Overall, there will be 3 million tourists who will stay at least one night in hotels or non-hotel facilities. With the result of reaching, if not even exceeding, the levels of 2019, the last season before Covid.



Over 2 million will be Italians, around a million foreigners. For an overall economic movement that will reach 4 billion euros. In particular, according to a survey carried out by the Cst Tourism Study Center for Assoturismo Confesercenti, there will be over 1.7 million presences in cultural tourism centres, with an increase of around 190,000 overnight stays compared to Easter 2022.



Italy starts again, therefore, and also Fvg. Based on Federalberghi data, during this Easter break “hotels are approximately 60% occupied” with a “clearly recovering trend”. “There is no full house – affirms the regional president Paola Schneider – but we are confident in a further towing of the last minute”.



As regards non-regional destinations, however, there was a surge in passengers with an increase of 40% on 2022 on the occasion of the Easter bridge for Trieste Airport, thanks also to two new flights operated by Ryanair to Barcelona and Dublin. (HANDLE).

