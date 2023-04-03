Museum – natural history cabinet Waldenburg

Sibling Scholl Square 1

08396 Waldenburg

Osterrallye

From April 7th to 16th, 2023

Price: Museum entry

museum tour

on April 8, 2 p.m

Free, museum admission only

Face painting and selfie station

on April 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

Museum admission and pay-what-you-want checkout only

Combi ticket museum and castle

7th to 10th April .2023

Regular 11.50 euros, reduced 7.50 euros

Admission to the museum only: regular 6.50 euros, reduced 3.50 euros