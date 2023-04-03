Home News Easter holidays 2023 around Chemnitz and Zwickau: 9 tips for children and young people
Easter holidays 2023 around Chemnitz and Zwickau: 9 tips for children and young people

Easter holidays 2023 around Chemnitz and Zwickau: 9 tips for children and young people

Museum – natural history cabinet Waldenburg
Sibling Scholl Square 1
08396 Waldenburg

Osterrallye
From April 7th to 16th, 2023
Price: Museum entry

museum tour
on April 8, 2 p.m
Free, museum admission only

Face painting and selfie station
on April 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
Museum admission and pay-what-you-want checkout only

Combi ticket museum and castle
7th to 10th April .2023
Regular 11.50 euros, reduced 7.50 euros
Admission to the museum only: regular 6.50 euros, reduced 3.50 euros

