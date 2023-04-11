On Easter Monday 2023, the largest Easter march in Germany took place on the Römerberg in Frankfurt. (Sebastian Christoph Gollnow / dpa / Sebastian Gollnow)

The largest rallies took place in Frankfurt, Bremen and Berlin. The peace cooperative network, which coordinates the Easter marches nationwide, drew a positive balance. Since Thursday, more than 120 actions with a total of tens of thousands of participants have taken place, about as many as in the previous year.

The focus of the Easter marches was the war in Ukraine. There were many calls for a halt to German arms deliveries to Ukraine, an end to the fighting and immediate negotiations. According to media reports, however, there were also differences in content within the movement.

Criticism of the rallies came from the CDU and FDP, among others. The parliamentary manager of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Frei, accused the participants of the Easter marches of “naïveness”. The chair of the defense committee, the FDP politician Strack-Zimmermann, warned against representing Russia’s positions.

Additional information

