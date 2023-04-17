Home » Eastern DRC: Alain Berset calls for the creation of conditions of peace
Eastern DRC: Alain Berset calls for the creation of conditions of peace

Eastern DRC: Alain Berset calls for the creation of conditions of peace

Swiss President Alain Berset called on Sunday 16 April for the creation of conditions for peace in eastern DRC.

The President of the Swiss Confederation launched this appeal at the end of a three-day mission to Kinshasa, North and South Kivu.

« We must create conditions for peace because there is no lasting prosperity possible without peace. That is an extremely important element to which Switzerland is very strongly attached. “, declared Alain Berset.

After having exchanged with the displaced populations who live the consequences of the current war in the North of Goma, the Swiss president says to keep moments of humanity.

Alain Berset insisted on respect for the territorial sovereignty of the DRC:

“But this situation is really very worrying with armed groups, with the influx of other countries. Moreover, we have been very clear since the beginning of the visit. The territorial sovereignty of the DRC must be guaranteed at all times. It has to be said again. And it’s not acceptable to exert influences or groups that return to take influence, it must be repeated; but once we’ve said that, we haven’t said everything”.

While in Bukavu (South Kivu), the Swiss president also met the victims of sexual violence at Panzi hospital.

As a member of the UN Security Council since 1 January, Switzerland will have an important debate on the protection of civilian populations.

« This is also one of the reasons for my presence here (Editor’s note: DRC), to see the field and also to be able to bring these reflections and bring the conclusions that we can draw from these visits to this debate. », concluded Alain Berset.

