Eastern DRC: insecurity ruins agricultural cooperatives

In eastern DRC, insecurity is a huge loss of earnings for agricultural cooperatives, some of which have had to close. This situation is the cause of the scarcity of several agricultural products on local markets and also pushes traders to import more than they export. This was pointed out on Saturday July 1 by members of various agricultural cooperatives active in the Beni-Butembo and Lubero region.

This observation was made during an exchange in Butembo, on the occasion of the International Day of Cooperatives, on the current situation of cooperatives and the difficulties they face.

Sage Masinda, one of the organizers of this day of reflection, explains that this lack of products on the market is largely due to the insecurity in the area:

“Currently on the market, for the most part, we are consuming imported products. And it is because there is insecurity at the country level. If there was security, producers would have to do their fields well. For example in the territory of Beni, we produced a considerable quantity of corn, beans, in just two months you have your harvest. Previously, this region exported bananas to Uganda; (but) it became the opposite. The majority of products that we currently consume, there is rice, imported corn”.

These cooperatives, whose actions are oriented towards the production and processing of agricultural products, plead for the return of peace in the region. According to Sage Masinda, insecurity has blocked everything.

« And this situation increases the unemployment rate, poverty. The same is true of the increase in the crime rate in the region. This is what also causes the increased activism of armed groups because young people are idle “, he continued.

