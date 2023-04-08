Sudani Net:

The leader of the East Sudan Coordination Committee and former parliamentarian, Mubarak Al-Nour, described the ongoing political process as provocative to the Sudanese people.

He said that they, in the Eastern Coordination Committee, will work to bring it down by all means, including closing the East and holding a referendum in eastern Sudan on the political framework. He added, “We will not allow this dirty process to pass, which he said will lead to the dismantling of the army and society, in addition to leading the country into a deep abyss,” he said.

Al-Nour called for the “attention” of the military component and the forces of freedom and change to rule the voice of reason and asserted that the way out of the crisis is a comprehensive political settlement without exception for anyone. Gold bracelet period down to early elections.

