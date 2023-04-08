Home News Eastern Sudan Coordination: We will not allow the passage of the political process and we will bring it down
News

Eastern Sudan Coordination: We will not allow the passage of the political process and we will bring it down

by admin
Eastern Sudan Coordination: We will not allow the passage of the political process and we will bring it down

Sudani Net:

The leader of the East Sudan Coordination Committee and former parliamentarian, Mubarak Al-Nour, described the ongoing political process as provocative to the Sudanese people.

He said that they, in the Eastern Coordination Committee, will work to bring it down by all means, including closing the East and holding a referendum in eastern Sudan on the political framework. He added, “We will not allow this dirty process to pass, which he said will lead to the dismantling of the army and society, in addition to leading the country into a deep abyss,” he said.

Al-Nour called for the “attention” of the military component and the forces of freedom and change to rule the voice of reason and asserted that the way out of the crisis is a comprehensive political settlement without exception for anyone. Gold bracelet period down to early elections.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Sudan, a coup d'état foiled

You may also like

Public tender for the recruitment of 296 permanent...

Half of African citizens (48%) do not have...

Vingegaard wins his first Tour of the Basque...

extension of the operation of natural gas-powered air...

3 Controversy over constitutional law amendment

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Saturday

the invitations to the selected people went out...

JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of...

The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe...

From the CDM green light to the decree...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy