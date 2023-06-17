Easy! Learn how to deactivate or delete an Instagram and Facebook profile

If a user decides that a social network is not useful or productive or that one of the Android applications is no longer interesting, they can freely choose to delete it.

If a user decides that it is not useful, productive or that any of the Applications is no longer interesting, they can choose to delete it freely. If you want to stay away from them temporarily, you can also deactivate your profile. Both processes can be performed from the Account Center.

Steps to deactivate in profile on Instagram and Facebook

For any of these cases, users will need to enter the Meta tool which they can access using the same steps:

– Access any of the applications (Facebook o Instagram).

– Click on the user’s profile photos. These can be located in the lower right corner (Instagram) or upper right (Facebook).

– Within the profile, locate the Menu (Instagram) or Settings (Facebook) button found in the upper right part of the screen.

– Within option Settings and privacyusers will be able to see the access to the Meta Account Center, which they must click on.

– Another option to enter the site is through the direct link “accountscenter.facebook.com”

When accessing the Account Centerusers will be able to see different options to manage both Facebook and Instagram profiles, whose usernames will appear at the top of the screen.

The start of the removal or suspension process is exactly the same in both cases. The first step will be to click on the option “Personal information” in the “Account Settings” section. In section “Account Ownership and Control” it is indicated that it allows the administration of data, modification of legacy contacts, in addition to the elimination o deactivation of counts.

Users must enter the option “Deactivation or deletion” to continue with the process and then select which of the two actions to perform in any of the profiles. In both cases, the Center indicates what happens with the profile when choosing one.

If the account is temporarily deactivated, the profile will be hidden on the social network until you activate it again from the Account Center or by logging into the account. In the event that deletion is chosen, all information produced, including I likephotos, videos, reels, stories, followers, among others, will be permanently deleted.

Whether you have chosen the temporary suspension as the permanent deletion profile, users will need to enter the current account password to verify their identity and then press the button “Continue” to finish the process. If the user is not sure to completely abandon his account, it is preferable to opt for deactivation.

Password update, manage two-step authentication to prevent possible hacking or unauthorized access, search histories, select user preferences adverts and even taking care of payments that can be made within these applications are some of the functions that can be accessed in the Account Center and that involve social networks jointly.

