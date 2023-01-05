Home News Easy licenses, an organization dismantled: it favored foreigners who often did not understand or speak Italian
Easy licenses, an organization dismantled: it favored foreigners who often did not understand or speak Italian

The local police of Verona and the judicial nucleus of the Vicenza traffic police have dismantled an organization, branched out on the Italian territory, which proposed to make it easy to obtain a driving license for foreign people who did not understand and often did not speak the Italian language : a deal that could yield, for each candidate presented, from 2,000 to 3,000 euros.

The investigation, which involved the provinces of Brescia, Vicenza, Bergamo, Cremona, Sondrio, Udine and Rome, led to the referral of 8 people to various public prosecutors throughout the country, 1 of whom in Verona, 2 in Vicenza , 2 in Trento, 2 in Bergamo and 1 in Sondrio. The positions of around 40 people, involved in various capacities, are currently being examined. For a few dozen candidates, the cancellation of the driving license obtained unduly with the revision to verify the technical suitability to drive will be proposed to the competent civil motorisations.

The “criminal structure”, which seems to have been in operation for years, was led by a man of Pakistani origin residing in the province of Vicenza, who made use of a thick network of business procurers scattered in the regions of northern Italy, but with a few cells also in the Lazio. The investigation started in May 2022, when the men of the local police of Verona, during an exam session, discovered a Pakistani citizen who was using a micro camera during the theory test.

