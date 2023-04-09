An Austrian woman in the seaside resort of Lignano has completely forgotten the golden rule of not leaving anything valuable in the car. She even left something of considerable value in the passenger seat of the car she had parked in front of her accommodation overnight. “It was more than 11,000 euros that she left in a bag,” writes the Friuli edition of the daily newspaper “Il Messaggero”.

When the 70-year-old woman woke up in the morning, went to the car and noticed that the money was gone, she rushed to the nearest police station. And officials were flabbergasted in more ways than one. The senior said she forgot to lock her Toyota. The 11,000 euros are said to have been in small notes in an envelope.

The police now want to evaluate the material from the video surveillance cameras in the area. It is generally recommended in Italy not to leave any objects visible in the car and to leave the empty glove compartment open. Even keys are often the target of car thieves as they try to get home address information in order to pay an uninvited visit.