Eat, toast and take care of yourself: nutritional strategies to celebrate in a healthy way

The end of the year is a time in which we find ourselves surrounded by many farewells, work meetings, lunches, Christmas and New Year dinners. These social events are usually a difficulty factor for those who want lose weight or what they want keep itgiven that many times the excess food are more likely during these dates.

Abundance of typical Christmas dishes and excess alcohol they usually break healthy habits through a increased intake of high-calorie foods, sugars and unhealthy fats.

In this way, in a few days, a large part of the effort performed throughout the year to maintain a healthy weight and a healthy lifestyle, which is why we should try to Don’t neglect good habits.

Tips to maintain healthy eating habits at this time of year:

Eat healthy whenever you can, that is, maintain a routine and a healthy diet on the days when you do not have an event.

Maintain physical activity, even if it is fewer days a week than in other months of the year.

Avoid prolonged fasting prior to the event. It is advisable to have the same eating routine, to avoid arriving at the meeting with an exaggerated appetite.

During the event, start by eating what we like the most. It is advisable to observe the entire food offer before serving it on the plate and then freely choose what attracts the most attention, in moderate quantities.

Try to record satiety. For this it is important to eat slowly.

Choose a portion of something sweet (dessert or sweet bread).

Once the event is over, resume your healthy eating routine at the next meal. Don’t wait until Monday to resume your healthy eating plan.

