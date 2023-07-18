“Eating Caribbean” will start soon: This is planned in the city

Eat. The “Essen Caribbean” festival is taking place on Kennedyplatz in downtown Essen. There’s more than sand and lounge chairs. That’s the info.

For the “Essen Caribbean” festival, 50 tons of sand are distributed on Kennedyplatz in downtown Essen. From Thursday 20th July to Sunday 23rd July there will be cocktails, beach volleyball, exotic food and music to match.

The organizers promise “ultimate beach feeling” in the middle of the city – a stage will also be set up, Latin American and Brazilian live music has been announced daily from 6 p.m. On the opening day on Thursday, 4 p.m., there will be a “rum tasting” – so free sample sips.

Beach volleyball is also free – and everyone can take part, whether beginner or advanced. Interested parties register by e-mail: [email protected]

“Eat Caribbean” starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday (July 20) and Friday (July 21), and at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (July 22) and Sunday (July 23). Sunday is considered “Family Sunday” and at 1 p.m. children are invited to a treasure hunt. “Essen Caribbean” is taking place in the city center for the eighth time.

