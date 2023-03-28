Hespress – dpa

A woman has died while her husband is being treated in an intensive care unit, after they ate a poisonous fish from a species known as pufferfish.

Today, Tuesday, the Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times quoted Ling Tian Sun, head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor, as saying that about three hours after they ate the fish, the 83-year-old woman began to show symptoms of shortness of breath and tremors. Her husband also experienced the same symptoms about an hour later.

Tian Sun added that the couple’s children, who live separately, took them to the local hospital before the woman was declared dead.

The head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor said, “The case is classified as food poisoning caused by puffer fish.

The same official said, in a statement tonight: “In fact, the cause of death was food poisoning with neurological symptoms that led to respiratory failure with abnormal heart rhythms, possibly due to ciguatera poison or ingestion of tetrodotoxin from pufferfish.”

Tian Sun stated that this was the first time that the couple had eaten puff fish dishes after obtaining them through requests from a merchant on Facebook, pointing out that, however, no reports had been received regarding new cases, and he said that all fish sold on that date were collected by the Health Bureau. local to take it for analysis.

The head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor indicated that the investigations concluded that the puffer fish, which is obtained fresh from fishermen, is at the request of customers before wholesalers take it to be processed and detoxified.