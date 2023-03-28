Home News Eating poisonous fish kills a woman and transfers her husband to intensive care
News

Eating poisonous fish kills a woman and transfers her husband to intensive care

by admin
Eating poisonous fish kills a woman and transfers her husband to intensive care
Image: archive

Hespress – dpaTuesday, March 28, 2023 – 17:41

A woman has died while her husband is being treated in an intensive care unit, after they ate a poisonous fish from a species known as pufferfish.

Today, Tuesday, the Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times quoted Ling Tian Sun, head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor, as saying that about three hours after they ate the fish, the 83-year-old woman began to show symptoms of shortness of breath and tremors. Her husband also experienced the same symptoms about an hour later.

Tian Sun added that the couple’s children, who live separately, took them to the local hospital before the woman was declared dead.

The head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor said, “The case is classified as food poisoning caused by puffer fish.

The same official said, in a statement tonight: “In fact, the cause of death was food poisoning with neurological symptoms that led to respiratory failure with abnormal heart rhythms, possibly due to ciguatera poison or ingestion of tetrodotoxin from pufferfish.”

Tian Sun stated that this was the first time that the couple had eaten puff fish dishes after obtaining them through requests from a merchant on Facebook, pointing out that, however, no reports had been received regarding new cases, and he said that all fish sold on that date were collected by the Health Bureau. local to take it for analysis.

The head of the health unit in the Malaysian state of Johor indicated that the investigations concluded that the puffer fish, which is obtained fresh from fishermen, is at the request of customers before wholesalers take it to be processed and detoxified.

Poisonous fish Malaysia death
See also  Those caught with drugs on the bus in Osmaniye: 2 detentions - Current News

You may also like

Collided with Vogel: ICE towed between Erfurt and...

3/29 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

the chicken killers

Kenya and Germany step up climate cooperation |...

Beware of excessive consumption of this drink during...

Close the tenth date – El Diario

Traffic light parties reach agreement after coalition committee

A leaked document reveals the remainder of the...

Public calamity declared in Playa Salguero in Santa...

Inflation compensation premium to compensate for overtime (BVL)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy