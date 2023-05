A 60-year-old from the Wels-Land district drove his car on the Eberstalzeller Landesstraße in the direction of Vorchdorf shortly before twelve o’clock. Suddenly, a 42-year-old pedestrian entered the roadway directly in front of his car.

Despite emergency braking, the car hit the woman. She fell over the bonnet onto the roadway and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital in Wels. The driver was in shock.

