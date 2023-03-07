FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – According to a survey by the European Central Bank (ECB), medium-term inflation expectations of consumers in the euro zone have fallen significantly. The expectation for inflation in three years fell in January from 3.0 to 2.5 percent, as the ECB announced on Tuesday in Frankfurt. Short-term inflation expectations on a 12-month horizon also fell, albeit only slightly from 5.0 to 4.9 percent.

The ECB is aiming for inflation of two percent in the medium term. Although high inflation has eased slightly recently, at 8.5 percent it is still well above the central bank’s target. In mid-2022, the ECB began raising interest rates to counter inflation. In the meantime, key interest rates have been raised by a total of three percentage points. Further tightening is planned.

The economic development was again assessed less gloomily by those surveyed. On a 12-month horizon, consumers expect economic output to fall by 1.2 percent, after a previously estimated 1.5 percent decline.

The Consumer Expectations Survey is published monthly. Around 14,000 people from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium will be surveyed. The countries account for around 85 percent of economic output in the euro zone. Inflation expectations play an important role in the ECB's monetary policy.