ECB expects lower inflation and stronger growth

ECB expects lower inflation and stronger growth

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is expecting lower inflation and stronger economic growth in the euro zone this year than expected three months ago. However, the central bank also pointed out on Thursday that the forecast had already been made at the beginning of March, before the latest turbulence on the financial markets occurred.

The central bank expects an average inflation rate of 5.3 percent this year. In its December forecast, the ECB assumed 6.3 percent. For 2024, she predicts an inflation rate of 2.9 percent (December forecast 3.4 percent). A rate of 2.1 percent (2.3 percent) is expected for 2025.

