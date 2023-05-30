ECB, major EU banks could be hurt by troubled funds By Reuters

© Reuters. Flags of the European Union in front of the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt. July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has warned that major euro zone banks could suffer damage if their financial customers, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdraw their deposits or if they run into trouble.

The ECB study examined the risk of spillovers from so-called ‘shadow banks’ – such as funds and other financial companies that provide various forms of financing – onto traditional banks and vice versa.

According to the study, exposure in terms of both bank assets, such as loans, and liabilities, such as deposits, is concentrated in the top 13 lenders in the euro area, including the eight world-class banks.

The biggest risk identified is that shadow banks withdraw their funds from credit institutions, such as deposits and repos. These represent 13% of all liabilities of traditional banks, or more for the largest banks.

This could happen if shadow banks – or non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFIs), in the parlance of regulators – were themselves hit by outflows or lost confidence in a bank.

“These loans can be very sensitive to the credit quality of beneficiary banks and can amplify the funding pressures banks face if the soundness of their fundamentals is questioned,” the ECB said.

Other areas of spillover are the forced sales of assets by shadow banks, which would cause losses for traditional banks because their portfolios often overlap or are interrelated, the ECB said.

The ECB added that the difficulties of systemically important lenders could lead to problems for shadow banks as well.

“Should one or a group of such banks be in difficulty, there would likely be substantial repercussions in terms of the ability of significant parts of the NBFI sector to manage liquidity and market risks,” according to the ECB.

The ECB, which made use of the confidential data it obtained as the eurozone’s banking supervisor, did not name any companies in the report.

The global systemically important banks in the eurozone are Bnp Paribas (EPA:), Deutsche Bank (ETR:), Bpce, Credit Agricole (EPA:), Ing, Santander (BME:), Societe Generale and UniCredit (BIT:).

