8
The euro currency guardians brace themselves with the sixth rate hike as a result against the persistently high inflation in the common currency area. The European Central Bank (ECB) is raising the key interest rate again by 0.50 percentage points to 3.5 percent. This was decided by the central bank council on Thursday in Frankfurt.
The euro currency guardians brace themselves with the sixth rate hike as a result against the persistently high inflation in the common currency area. The European Central Bank (ECB) is raising the key interest rate again by 0.50 percentage points to 3.5 percent. This was decided by the central bank council on Thursday in Frankfurt.