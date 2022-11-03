«The increase in rates by the European Central Bank will have a heavy effect, especially on small and medium-sized enterprises. It is the route that takes us straight into the perfect storm ». Oscar Bernardi, president of Confartigianato Imprese Marca Trevigiana, in the aftermath of the third rise in official interest rates. Plus 0.75 basis points, after a first increase of 0.50 points in July and a second of 0.75 in September.

According to the projections of the Association, this upside means 267 million euros in higher costs for Veneto businesses. Only Lombardy is worse, with further costs of 491 million euros, while Emilia-Romagna (262 million) and Piedmont (210) follow closely. Not surprisingly, the hiring forecasts of companies, between October and December 2022, are down by 10.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

“The rise in the cost of credit,” he stresses Oscar Bernardi, «Amplifies the compression of profitability, determined by the extraordinary pressure of the costs of energy and raw materials, while reducing the demand for investments. We fear a significant increase in companies with a higher probability of default. We expect immediately “, is the appeal of the President,” measures that maintain the tax credit on electricity and gas costs also for December and the elimination of the general system charges in the bill also for the first half of 2023, to arrive to a structural intervention that definitively eliminates the general system charges from the bills of small businesses ».

The Association’s fear is that the Government’s action may be slowed down on discussions of issues that are not central to the economy of the Marca Trevigiana such as, for example, the controversy over cash cap. «A direct correlation between the level of the undeclared and the limitation on the use of cash has not been demonstrated with sufficient reliability», Bernardi cuts short. We need a real fight against tax evasion, with an intensification of controls to hit total tax evaders and major VAT fraud, areas on which little has been done so far ».