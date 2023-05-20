Ecclesiastical courts, 64 marriages declared null in 2022 – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 19 – Sixty-seven lawsuits concluded in 2022: 3 closed and 64 almost always ended (94%) with the declaration of nullity of the marriage. These are some of the data that emerged this afternoon during the Dies iudicialis, the presentation of the activities of the ecclesiastical courts in the great hall of the archiepiscopal seminary of Cagliari.



On average, 16 months pass between the introduction of the lawsuit and its settlement. There is still a lawsuit pending for over two years, but the ruling will come in a few weeks. The speed record, on the other hand, concerns a lawsuit presented last December and finalized with a sentence in February: just over two months. As regards the origin of the 81 cases introduced in 2022, the diocese of Cagliari stands out in the ranking with 49 cases (60%). Followed by 10 (12%) from Tempio-Ampurias; 9 (11%) from Sassari; 6 (5%) of Oristano; 4 (3%) of Ales-Terralba; 2 (1.5%) from Ozieri; 1 (0.8%) from Iglesias; none of Alghero-Bosa.



As regards the causes, compared to the previous year, the high number of cases relating to the incapacity to express valid consent was confirmed, 84%. On the other hand, a decrease for the simulated cases dropped to 14%.



“An opportunity – explains the Archbishop of Cagliari Giuseppe Baturi – to verify the state of implementation in Italy, in Sardinia and in Cagliari, of the preliminary investigation desired by the Holy Father himself. Also in our diocese this service, which not by chance leads the very name of the apostolic exhortation, is taking its first steps, and has the objective of accompanying couples in conditions of fragility, to start with them a path that is of full integration.This means – he concludes – that the judicial moment it acquires its importance only within an integrated family pastoral care, capable of supporting families in the development of all their dimensions”. (ANSA).

