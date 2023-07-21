ECLAC: Colombia has improved the poverty rate in the last two years

WHEN PUBLISHING the Statistical Yearbook on progress in terms of sociodemographic, economic and environmental development of the nations in the region, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) maintains that 32.1% of the total population of the continent lives in poverty, which corresponds to 201 million people.

Of these, 82 million (13.1%) live in extreme poverty, a reality that, for the organization, is becoming a silent crisis in almost all countries, including Colombia.

“In the social sphere, the Yearbook data shows a slight recovery in some indicators after the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, poverty in Latin America reached 32.3% of the population, including 12.9% of the population in a situation of extreme poverty. These figures represent a slight drop compared to the previous year, of 0.5 percentage points in poverty and 0.2 points in extreme poverty”, the report indicates.

The same study addressed issues such as population, work, education, health, housing and basic services, as well as poverty.

problematic

Unfortunately, the country did not have the best results in several of these items, reflecting in this way the great political, social and economic problems that are experienced in the national territory. In this sense, one of the areas that has been affected the most is the cost of living, a situation that is evidenced in the high rates of poverty and extreme poverty, which increased, mainly, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, what are the official figures of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE)? In a report presented in May of this year, the agency highlighted that the poverty indicator had decreased to historic lows, specifically to 12.9% at the national level, compared to 16% registered in 2021. Likewise, it was located at 8.7% in capitals and 27.3% in populated centers and dispersed rural areas.

“The changes presented between 2021 and 2022 in the incidence of multidimensional poverty were -3.1 percentage points at the national level, -2.8 percentage points in the capitals and -3.8 percentage points in populated centers and dispersed rural areas,” the analysis indicates.

In detail, during 2022, there was a reduction of 1.4 million people. However, there are still some 6.6 million who live in unfavorable conditions with all kinds of serious material deficiencies, as well as the deprivation of basic rights such as health or work.

Regions

Regarding the incidence of multidimensional poverty in the regions, the highest was in the Caribbean and Pacific (without Valle del Cauca), with 21.4% and 20.7%, respectively. In third place is the Central region with 11.7%, while the lowest percentage was in Bogotá with 3.8%, followed by Valle del Cauca with 9.7% and the Oriental and Antioquia regions with an incidence of 10.7%.

Finally, regarding the repercussion of multidimensional poverty by domain according to the sex of the head of household, in 2022, 14.1% of the people who belonged to a household where the head of household was female were multidimensionally poor, decreasing 3.5 percentage points with respect to the year 2021.

In the case of Colombia, according to the report, it would be the fourth country with the highest percentage of people in extreme poverty with 15%, only surpassed by Honduras (20%), Nicaragua (18.3%) and Guatemala (15.4%). Likewise, it would be the fifth with the most inhabitants living in poverty.

Conditions

Although this is not all, since the nation also ranked fifth after registering the highest unemployment rate with 13.4% of the population able to work. Although it is stated that 54% of Colombians are employed, the percentage is still below the employability average for the region.

For their part, 12.0% of people who belonged to households headed by men were multidimensionally poor in 2022, 2.7% less than in 2021. “It is observed for the three domains that the incidence of multidimensional poverty is higher in households whose head of household is a woman”, add the DANE.

It should be noted that, at the beginning of 2023, the National Government launched a new program to help the most vulnerable households that are below the poverty line. It is about Citizen Income, which aims to provide enough money “to fight hunger, progressively achieve economic autonomy and access the enjoyment of fundamental rights,” according to the Department of Social Prosperity of Colombia.

The first delivery was made between April 29 and May 30, while the second subsidy payment will be made between the last days of July and August. It should be noted that the Government clarified that the transfer will be made every two months and that those who need it most will be able to receive up to one million pesos.

While more than 6 million Colombians must seek daily how to survive in this country, others live a totally different and more favorable reality.

The difference in measurements

To understand the difference between multidimensional and monetary poverty, it must be noted that the former refers to all the deficiencies and difficulties faced by a person or family, which go beyond the economic factor; for example, they lack access to public services, have no way to enjoy medical care, have no way to link to education and even problems such as the lack of infrastructure in the community come into play to determine said index.

The second refers to a purely economic issue and monetary resources, as its name indicates, and that same is fixed through per capita income and the possibilities that these people have to access basic products or services, such as those of the family basket.

Although poverty decreased in all the capitals, some faster than others, there are some whose figures are dramatic: Quibdó with almost 65% of its population, Riohacha with more than 56% and Santa Marta with 51.6%.

“The poverty line is the minimum per capita cost of a basic basket of goods and services (food and non-food) in a given geographical area (…). The incidence of monetary poverty measures the percentage of the population that has a per capita income of the unit of expenditure below the poverty line according to the geographical area”, indicates a report by the Bogota Health Secretariat.

Since 2021, DANE established that the monthly income that a person in Colombia needs to meet their basic needs is $354,031. It means that if someone earns more than that amount, they are not poor. In fact, extreme poverty is considered if you earn less than $161,099. Those amounts were set in 2021 and to date have not changed.

