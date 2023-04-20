ECLAC lowers the growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023 to 1.2%

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) reduced by one tenth, from 1.3% to 1.2%, the region’s GDP growth for 2023, mainly due to “growing external uncertainties and internal restrictions”.

This data represents a deepening of the regional slowdown that the United Nations organization has been forecasting. In its preliminary report for December, it predicted growth of 3.7% in 2022, a figure that has yet to be confirmed. In 2021, the advance was 6.7% due to the rebound effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

«To the rises experienced by interest rates worldwide were added the financial turbulence observed at the beginning of March [la quiebra de varios bancos en EE.UU.] which has accentuated the uncertainty and volatility of the financial markets,” the agency said in a statement.

The countries of the region face “again in 2023 a limited space for fiscal and monetary policy,” he added.

By subregion, the one that will grow the least will be South America, with 0.6%, compared to 3.8% in 2022. Central America and Mexico will do so at 2.0% (3.5% in 2022) and the Caribbean will advance by 3 .5% (5.8% in 2022). with RT

