Eco-decoration at home | The EC Republic

Sustainability is a trend in interior design: environmentally friendly materials, connection with nature and recycling are keys to decorating the home in the latest fashion.

HIGHLIGHTED.

Nature is the leader in color: “we will seek contact with the earth through ocher and green tones,” the interior design and decoration expert Natalia Zubizarreta told Efe.

Ecological savings will be key: “the new interior design is committed to integrating solutions that contribute to energy efficiency”.



Biophilia continues to grow: “we must let the plants form part of the decoration”.

Decorating the home with the planet in mind, that is the key for today’s houses: “we are refocusing on the rebirth of our planet, with a growing sense of individual responsibility”, decoration expert Natalia Zubizarreta (https://www.nataliazubizarreta.com/) explains to Efe.

BALANCE, EQUAL TO COLOR IN DECORATION.

In general, this ecological feeling, which increased more during the pandemic and the quarantines, will also have its visual factor, as Zubizarreta explains: “the solidarity and ecological awareness continues to strengthen and grow.