EcoNews: “CENI: Denis Kadima loses the trust of the OIF”

Press review of this Friday, May 5, 2023

The newspapers published this Friday, May 5 in Kinshasa return in front page to the decision of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) not to proceed with the audit of the electoral register, thus declining the offer of the CENI.

EcoNews reports that the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) has cut short the controversy surrounding its participation in the audit of the electoral register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The OIF, which seems to have been solicited by the CENI, declined this offer, considering that the deadline imposed on it by the Central Electoral Office for this work, barely five days, was unrealistic.

“For Congolese civil society, which rose as one against the arrival in the DRC of OIF experts, it’s a good riddance. However, this is not the case for the CENI, which will urgently need to find an alternative partner, both reliable and available, for the reliability of the electoral register. It’s almost a race against time that is engaged.

Among these members of civil society who opposed the audit of the electoral register by the OIF, The Republic quotes the New Congolese Civil Society, (FCSI-DRC) Led by Jonas Tshiombela. The latter pleads rather for local expertise.

“This structure [OIF] is headed by a Rwandan personality [Louis Mushikiwabo, secrétaire générale de l’OIF], a former foreign minister of the country who seeks to destabilize ours. How can strategic data be entrusted to this structure? said Jonas Tshiombela on Tuesday after a meeting with CENI President Denis Kadima.

More The Tropical Storm, she notes the reaction of the Catholic Church which goes in a different direction than that of certain other components of civil society. Indeed, the daily notes the apprehension of the secretary general of the CENCO who spoke on this subject, Wednesday, with the president of the CENI.

Mgr. Donatien Nsole is concerned that this political question affecting relations between Rwanda and the DRC is invited in a technical question like the elections.

“If it’s not the OIF for political reasons, we can find another alternative that reassures in terms of objectivity and efficiency,” he said.

On the other hand, the determination shown to him by Denis Kadima to resort to an outside evaluator to avoid suspicion, was indeed released to a local radio media picked up yesterday Thursday, May 4.

Indeed, emphasizes Africa Newsfor Nshole, there is no question of carrying out an audit of the electoral register by an actor or a national organization.

“We have been hearing for some time, reactions according to which it is not good (to entrust the external audit of the electoral register to the OIF, editor’s note) in relation to the sovereignty and the integrity of the country, especially that the director of the OIF is a Rwandan. There are some who go so far as to say that it has to be a national audit”, declared the Catholic prelate.

And the Tri-weekly added that these different reactions “worry” the Catholic Church, used to playing the sentinel at each electoral process in the DRC. Especially since the arguments behind these reactions are purely “political”.

“Among the institutions that defend national integrity and sovereignty, there is CENCO, which denounced the attitude and indifference of the international community in relation to what is happening with Rwanda. We have just had a joint mission with the ECC – Protestant Church – in the United States on the situation in the East. This is to say that we value integrity. But let’s not bring that to technical issues such as elections, ”begged the SG of the Congolese Episcopal Assembly, reports Africa News.

Pour The future, many are those who see in this response of the OIF the hand of Louise Mushikiwabo, knowing well the opinion of the Congolese. And this, even if the deadline proposed by Denis Kadima is entirely justified, considering the fact that the CENI has constraints that must be respected. It is according to these constraints that the CENI did not want the mission of the OIF to drag on in the DRC.

For the rest, continues this daily, it is therefore up to the CENI to launch an international call for tenders, in order to recruit another structure which would come to audit the electoral register of the Central Electoral Office.

“What could be more normal, especially when you want to play the credibility card vis-à-vis an opinion that is as skeptical as it is dubious”, commented L’Avenir, adding “Otherwise, other African countries would no longer resort to the external audit, because internally, there are skills. But as some Congolese have a Western-oriented mentality,

it is what the white has certified that is good, normal and consumable. Thus, any audit that would be carried out by an internal structure would never be credible”.

Meanwhile, the CENI closes its open days indicates, for its part, Prosperity.

This daily announces that before the national deputies, senators, members of the Government and Superior Council of the Judiciary, this Thursday, May 4, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), closed the open days started on April 25, 2023. Didi Manara, second vice-president of this body, in his closing remarks, reiterated the determination of the electoral center to respect the electoral calendar by organizing in particular, the best elections within the constitutional deadline.