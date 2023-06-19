EcoNews: “Joseph Kabila has finally broken the silence”

Press review of Monday June 19, 2023

The speech of former President Joseph Kabila on Friday June 16 and the banning of Matata Ponyo from traveling on Saturday June 17 made the front page of the newspapers published on Monday June 19 in Kinshasa.

EcoNews écrit :

“Since his departure from the presidency of the Republic in January 2019 in what has gone down in history as “the first peaceful and civilized transfer of power”, Joseph Kabila has remained walled in silence. A silence which, in the long run, has exasperated more than one, even in the high circles of power”.

« Neither Jean-Yves Le Drian’s famous words evoking “little African-style arrangements”, nor the break-up of the FCC-CACH coalition followed by the overthrow of the parliamentary majority in the middle of the legislature, nor the shortage of corn flour in the ex-Katanga and Kasai; nor the occupation of large swaths of the province of North Kivu by the M23, let alone the repeated bans on peaceful demonstrations by the opposition and the recent searches of private properties, sometimes in the absence of charges against their owners. brought him out of his now legendary reserve. Until this Friday, June 16, six months before the elections supposedly scheduled for December 20, where he finally spoke in front of a skewer of FCC executives who remained loyal to him. “, continues this newspaper.

Promising to speak soon to his Congolese compatriots, he nevertheless sketched the main lines of his future declaration, which those in power already describe as “non-event”, adds EcoNews.

Essentially, Joseph Kabila expressed his great concern about the violations of the Constitution and the laws which, according to him, were erected in mode of management, reports New Congo.

He adds that the observations of the senator for life start from the fateful clash between the FCC and CACH following the presidential orders making establishments in the upper judiciary, orders taken in the complete ignorance of the Prime Minister of the time, Ilunga Ilunkamba, who had been sent on a dilatory mission to Lubumbashi.

Kabila also returns to the “constitutional coup” of December 2020 which overthrew the majority of the time. He categorically rejects the blocking thesis supported at the time and insists on the autocratic drift engaged then. This is why he reiterates the position of his political family not to start the current electoral process which he describes as chaotic and fraudulent, notes the tri-weekly.

« The sovereignty of the country has been sold off with more than 5 foreign armies on the national territory, which control together with the rebels and the armed groups several territories of our country. All this did not exist in January 2019 during the peaceful transfer of power, there was not a rebel group called M23“, hit the Raïs, not without evoking tribalism, exclusion as well as the instrumentalization of justice and security services…, reveals, as for him, Africa News.

Prosperityfor its part, reports the reaction of the opponent Moise Moni Della to the media release of Joseph Kabila.

« I think that Kabila must, above all, ask forgiveness from the Congolese people, in view of the numerous crimes against humanity, political and economic crimes perpetrated during his reign. I say this as one of the eye and ear witnesses, if not a survivor, of some of these crimes. » declared Moni Della.

And to continue:

“The Congolese are not amnesic to forget the numerous human rights violations of yesterday, even less the emerging dictatorship of today embodied by my brother Fatshi. Kabila will speak, to say what? I believe he has nothing to say. He is responsible for the situation in which the country finds itself today. He is the designer of the “African-style compromise” which allowed the “peaceful”, mystical, preposterous and incredible transfer of power”.

Why this return of Joseph Kabila on the media scene, wonders Forum of Aces.

For the daily, Joseph Kabila no longer had the right to silence. In the home stretch ahead of the presidential and legislative elections announced for December 20, the “moral authority” of the Common Front for Congo (FCC), which remains a structure that weighs on Congolese life despite the defection of very many deputies and senators who succumbed to the briefcases of greenbacks and the luxury cars distributed by the presidency of Tshisekedi, had to set a course if he wants to keep those who have remained faithful to him.

Matata Ponyo banned from leaving Kinshasa on Saturday

The Republic returns to the prohibition, Saturday, June 17, to the senator of Matata Ponyo to travel by the airport of Ndjili. For this newspaper, the ban on leaving Kinshasa imposed on Senator Augustin Matata Ponyo “is an ingredient that comes to consolidate, if necessary, the aggressiveness of the power to draw the sword against democratic expression in this country”.

According to his lawyer, Senator Augustin Matata Ponyo was banned from leaving Kinshasa on Saturday June 17 around 7 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) at N’djili international airport, when he intended to reach the city of Lubumbashi. Confirming the information on Radio Okapi, Me Laurent Onyemba, member of the group of lawyers of the former Prime Minister, specified that it was the immigration service which served Matata Ponyo. Yet the president of the LGD political party was to attend the funeral of his deceased sister in the capital of Haut-Katanga, this tabloid reports.

But the DGM contradicts Matata, notes The future who says:

“The Directorate General of Migration (DGM), in a press release received by our editorial staff, indicated that it never prevented Senator Matata Ponyo Mapon from traveling who, moreover, showed up late for boarding “.

“The Directorate General of Migration specifies that it did not retain its identity documents which were not presented to it during the formalities of Flight n ° BU1251 of the company CAA of this Saturday June 17, 2023 bound for Goma via Kindu”, specifies this press release from Charles-Hubert Kitenge Hemedi, chief of staff of the Director General of the DGM, a copy of which reached the newspaper The future.

“In the evening, we will learn that Senator Matata Ponyo still took his flight to the east of the country. It is here that many have wondered, why this way of victimizing themselves, to later demonize the Congolese authorities? Even if we are in politics, this one has this to encourage the use of legal weapons. Because, to demonize one’s own country for purely electoral needs, is diabolical”, comments this daily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

