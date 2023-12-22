EcoNews: “Presidential election of December 20: the CENI publishes the first trends this Friday”

Kinshasa press review from Friday December 22, 2023.

Newspapers published in Kinshasa report on the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) which announces, for this Friday, the publication of the first trends of the presidential election of December 20 and 21.

EcoNews opens the ball and reports that it is this Friday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announces the first trends of the presidential elections of December 20 and 21, while the elections are still continuing in different corners of the country that the teams of the CENI were not reached between Wednesday and Thursday. Tomorrow (Editor’s note: Friday) we start publishing the results. I talk about trends,” declared Didi Manara, second vice-president of the CENI, on Radio Top Congo Fm, quoted by this weekly. The first results to be published will concern the presidential election, “the major election”, specifies this CENI executive quoted in the columns of this tabloid. According to this portal, the CENCO-ECC Electoral Observation Mission claimed, Thursday, December 21, to have received 1,185 incident reports recorded during these elections across the country. This citizen structure, notes this portal, said it during a press conference held the same Thursday in Kinshasa, specifying that these incidents relate in particular to the malfunction of the Electronic Voting Device (DEV), the non-opening of certain polling stations, the prohibition of observers and witnesses from accessing polling stations during the counting. According to the MOE CNCO-ECC, underlines this newspaper, certain electoral observers were expelled from polling stations and a nun observer beaten up in Sankuru. Furthermore, indicates EcoNews, at least 302 reports were received by the MOE CENCO-ECC across the country.

AfricaNews stay on the same path. This weekly quotes Didi Manara who announces the idea of ​​the CENI to start with the results of the presidential election and that the publication of the results will be done polling station by polling station. Regarding the delay in the deployment of equipment to the point of spreading the vote over two days, writes this tabloid, Didi Manara displayed his optimism: “This is not the first time that we have voted over 2 days in the DR -Congo. This was already done in 2012. The CENI must be congratulated.” The latter, recalls this portal, “at least 70% of voters have already voted on Wednesday”. For his part, the president of the CENI, Denis Kadima Kazadi, underlines this newspaper, indicated that “the largest number of people were able to vote today, Wednesday. This is 70% of voters who voted.” And added: “those who were unable to vote, it will be tomorrow Thursday. It’s a practice across the world.” For him, thinks AfricaNews, “if, for one reason or another, it snows and, in our case, it rains, we must allow people to participate in the vote because it is their most legitimate right.” Although its decision is criticized by stakeholders in the electoral process, indicates this weekly, the CENI says it is on the right track, considering that it is a situation which has been resolved, the main thing being that all DR-Congolese.

According to prosperity, the first vice-president of the CENI assures that as soon as the envelopes and minutes arrive, they will have to compare them with the results they received digitally. This daily reports that it is article 47 of the electoral law which gives the CENI the possibility of publishing the results, also the results digitally. In his other remarks, writes this tabloid, Didi Manara vehemently denounces the hacking attacks targeting the CENI operating system, orchestrated by a mafia network based in Russia. For this portal, the 1st vice-president of the CENI opposes any organization of civil society, religious denominations and many other organizations which will attempt to publish the results of these elections. To do this, adds this newspaper, he calls on the State to play its role if this occurs.

The potential believes that the time for fabricated or real polls is over. Indeed, underlines this daily, the real poll was that of the ballot placed in the ballot box by each Congolese voter. This tabloid reports that many people braved bad weather, sometimes even insecurity, until late hours, to fulfill their civic duty. Indeed, explains this portal, despite certain logistical dysfunctions reported in places, the Congolese voted on December 20 to elect their new president, but also their national and provincial deputies and their municipal councilors. Indeed, regrets this newspaper, there are certain shameless political adventurers who, while other offices were still voting on Thursday, spoke out indicating the so-called results collected across the country and compiled by their monitoring centers, placing very a candidate well ahead. According to the Potential, this is clear madness with no future. Because, adds this daily, the general mobilization that we believe is called for is indeed that already demonstrated by the people at the polls.

In the meantime, reveal Congo New think that at this moment, it is the war of numbers between the outgoing president Felix Tshisekedi and the opponent Moise Katumbi. Since yesterday, this weekly recalls, the Tshisekedists and Katumbists have taken the web by storm to publish the results collected from this or that other polling station. In this battle of numbers, notes this tabloid, which party tries to place its candidate above the other. This tabloid underlines that each camp tries to gain a psychological advantage over the other by publishing results that are favorable to it. Organizing power, the CENI, through its Rapporteur, Patricia Nseya, announced the publication, from this Friday, of the partial results. It seems that the Catholic and Protestant Observation Mission also promises to engage in the same exercise, indicates this portal. In the meantime, writes Congo Nouveau, national and international observers deplore the conditions in which the December 20 elections took place.