The maintenance of services, combined with investments aimed at the development of new future projects for the population, and a leveled downward level of taxation. These are some of the points that emerged from the feasibility study presented last night in the municipality of Quero at the Setteville Union council, which he saw rallied the Zanolla and Bogana administrations to discuss the possible merger between the Municipalities of Quero Vas and Alano di Piave.

Five years after the last time, the parties have re-established the dialogue in view of the possible unification of the two entities into a single large municipality (which will probably be called “Setteville”), which now appears much more concrete than the last time. For various reasons: the first is represented by a solid union of the services that the Municipalities have already had for some time, compared for example to the Municipality of Borgo Valbelluna (born in Sinistra Piave from the merger between Lentiai, Mel and Trichiana) where the merger was made without this same basis. The second is related to contributions: with the merger, iThe single municipality would benefit from a state fund of 800,000 euros for ten years, to which another 500,000 euros from the region would be spread over three years to which must be added the savings on administration costs. In essence, we are talking about almost ten and a half million euros.

Being able to prepare such a sum in cash, guarantee services and at the same time exploit the money for new projects could make the area more attractive. A further pro-fusion aspect is then linked to the possibility of facing the demographic decline with more perspective: with fewer and fewer resident citizens, the risk is to weaken the drive towards development and thus jeopardize the keeping of the accounts for covering the costs of financing.

And here the negative or potentially negative aspects also come into play: as the study underlined, the economic situation in which the two entities find themselves is totally different, starting with the debt: Alano has a debt of 128 percent on current income, while Quero Vas is stuck at 76 percent. The income of the former is also equal to 1 million 928 thousand euros; those of the second of 3 million 860 thousand euros. With a possible unification, the expenses will necessarily have to be reviewed.

This absolutely does not mean that the plaintiffs will have to take on the debts of the Alans, as the mayors have underlined, but that the funds from the merger would actually be functional precisely to resolve these critical issues as well. Without funding, both the Municipality of Quero Vas and that of Alano di Piave could still survive, but not without facing rather complex challengese.

Quero Vas was born in 2013 from the unification between Quero and Vas: in ten years all the projects that have been implemented so far have been able to materialize thanks to the millions of euros received from the merger. The proceeds, state and regional, for Quero Vas will end at the end of 2023: a date that will represent the turning point. If the merger goes through, in 2024 the new Municipality could already see the light.

According to the plan set out in the feasibility study, the referendum that will be up to citizens to express their opinion for or against the merger will be proposed by 31 October 2023. Before then, however, meetings will be held with the population to explain each look in detail. There will be pitfalls, but the hope of mayors Bruno Zanolla and Serenella Bogana is to believe in them. To make the referendum valid, a quorum of 30 per cent of those entitled will suffice.