According to a series of reports on economic and social development achievements released by the National Bureau of Statistics, from 2012 to 2021, my country’s total import and export of services increased from 3,042.2 billion yuan to 5,298.3 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4% since 2013.

At the same time, the structure of service trade continued to be optimized, and the import and export competitiveness of knowledge-intensive services was significantly improved. In 2021, the import and export of knowledge-intensive services will be 2,325.9 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 9.3% from 2013 to 2021, and the proportion of total import and export of service trade will increase from 33.6% in 2012 to 43.9% in 2021.