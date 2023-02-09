On Journalist’s Day, Diego García Ramírez, director of the Journalism and Public Opinion program at the Universidad del Rosario, makes an analysis of this trade.

The media industry is going through a structural crisis caused by several factors: the economic crisis that has hit the world in recent years; the loss of credibility of citizens in the media and journalists and advances in information technology.

This was stated by Diego García Ramírez, director of the Journalism and Public Opinion Program at the Universidad del Rosario, who stressed that these factors have impacted the business model and sources of income of the traditional media.

On Journalist’s Day, and within the framework of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Journalism and Public Opinion program at the Universidad del Rosario, an anniversary that is celebrated on February 9, García explained that the global economic crisis has made many supplies more expensive for the operation of the communication media (newsprint, software and hardware), which has been reflected in their expenses.

To this must be added the distrust of citizens towards the media, which in recent years has increased according to global comparative studies. “This is much more evident in highly polarized countries and societies, where some media and journalists have taken a position in favor of or against a party or political figure, favoring the production of ideologized information,” said Adriana Alzate, dean of the School of Human Sciences from the University of Rosario.

“Advances in information technology have also affected the media, since the emergence of digital platforms and social networks have impacted their business model and their sources of income, making their economic sustainability more difficult today. ”, explained the dean.

New opportunities for journalists

In this context, the most affected are journalists and media professionals, since in many countries there have been cuts in personnel and massive layoffs, which, like it or not, affects societies, not only in quantity but also in the quality of the information, commented García Ramírez.

“However, these same conditions create new opportunities for the professional field of journalists, which is why new media have emerged promoted and developed by the journalists themselves, which creates a break and difference with traditional media, owned by large economic groups” , highlighted the academic.

Social networks and media

Undoubtedly, social networking platforms have impacted the functioning of the media and journalism. It is clear that the networks facilitate the circulation and consumption of journalistic information, but it is also true that the technological companies that own the networks, today are the ones that control the flow of information.

“This power over information and consumption of networks has a strong economic impact on the media, since advertising resources that were previously directed to the media now migrate to social networks,” said the director from the Journalism and Public Opinion program at the Universidad del Rosario.

At present, media and journalists compete for constant visibility on social networks, a game that only benefits the platforms and affects the media, since in the race for visibility, banal and superficial content with easy and fast circulation ends up being favored. he pointed.

In addition, in this constant struggle for visibility measured in Likes, comments, shares, the media must produce a lot of content, but financially they obtain very little. In the academic’s opinion, the media must adapt to technological innovations. Each media outlet and journalist must do so to the extent that their possibilities and resources allow them and considering how the innovations contribute to their editorial and journalistic project.

“It is not to produce under all the formats and platforms that arise, but to know how each platform and format adds value to the journalistic project. During the last few years, the media and journalists have gone after all the technological innovations that are emerging, and many times they have done so uncritically, that is, without considering how these innovations affect or benefit their business or brand”, concluded the dean of the School of Human Sciences of the Universidad del Rosario.