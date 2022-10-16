- Economic Daily editorial: The majestic power of uniting together to build the Chinese dream – warm congratulations on the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Hangzhou Net
- Towards an all-round advancement of the greatness of the Chinese nation and marches forward bravely People
- Seeking happiness for the Chinese people and seeking rejuvenation for the Chinese nation—a documentary on the governance of the country by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Oriental Outlook Weekly
- Xi Jinping: The central task of the CPC is to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization Lianhe Zaobao
- Promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization People
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Dandong, Liaoning Province pushes district-level health code people: it makes it difficult to move | revitalization district | Epoch Times