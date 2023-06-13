Home » Economic growth in Central Europe will slow down sharply, Romania and Croatia will fare best, Erste predicts
Economic growth in Central Europe will slow down sharply, Romania and Croatia will fare best, Erste predicts

  • According to Erste Bank, of the seven Central European members of the European Union, the Romanian economy will grow the most in the next two years, Slovakia will be the fourth.
  • Erste predicts that Slovak economic growth will slow to 1.5 percent this year and reach 2.5 percent in 2024.

Definitive data for the first quarter confirm that economic growth in the Central European region will slow down sharply this year. Economies should significantly strengthen in 2024, but Slovakia will not be among the fastest growing countries, Erste Bank forecasts show.

Romania will survive the next two years best, whose cumulative economic growth will probably exceed 6 percentage points, followed by Croatia, shows the graph of the day from the data of the Austrian bank. The Slovak economy will probably grow by 1.5 percent this year, and in 2024 the growth rate will accelerate to

