Source title: Economic Observation in the Third Quarter | The positive factors for the recovery of the national economy have accumulated and increased

The economic data for the first three quarters released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 24th shows that since the beginning of this year, in the face of complex and severe domestic and foreign situations and multiple unexpected shocks, the national economy has withstood the pressure and continued to recover. the second quarter. In the first three quarters, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the first half of the year, and the economy generally showed a positive trend of recovery. Among them, the GDP in the third quarter increased by 3.9% year-on-year, 3.5 percentage points faster than that in the second quarter. Experts said that since this year, especially in March, April and July, China‘s economy has fluctuated from month to month due to some unexpected factors such as the external environment, the epidemic, and extreme weather. With the continuous efforts of the economic stabilization policy package and the decisive launch of the follow-up policy, major economic indicators such as industry, service industry, investment, and consumption have been continuously recovering, and the overall trend of recovery and development has been maintained. In addition, experts also said that from a global perspective, China‘s economic performance is outstanding. Consumer prices rose moderately, in stark contrast to high global inflation. The employment situation is generally stable, the international balance of payments is basically balanced, and foreign exchange reserves have remained above 3 trillion US dollars. However, it should be noted that the current external environment is becoming more complex and severe. See also PICC Health Kaifeng Center Branch Organized the 14th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day Publicity Activities- Insurance- Kaifeng Net

The economic data for the first three quarters released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 24th shows that since the beginning of this year, in the face of complex and severe domestic and foreign situations and multiple unexpected shocks, the national economy has withstood the pressure and continued to recover. the second quarter.

In the first three quarters, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the first half of the year, and the economy generally showed a positive trend of recovery. Among them, the GDP in the third quarter increased by 3.9% year-on-year, 3.5 percentage points faster than that in the second quarter.

Experts said that since this year, especially in March, April and July, China‘s economy has fluctuated from month to month due to some unexpected factors such as the external environment, the epidemic, and extreme weather. With the continuous efforts of the economic stabilization policy package and the decisive launch of the follow-up policy, major economic indicators such as industry, service industry, investment, and consumption have been continuously recovering, and the overall trend of recovery and development has been maintained.

In addition, experts also said that from a global perspective, China‘s economic performance is outstanding. Consumer prices rose moderately, in stark contrast to high global inflation. The employment situation is generally stable, the international balance of payments is basically balanced, and foreign exchange reserves have remained above 3 trillion US dollars. However, it should be noted that the current external environment is becoming more complex and severe.