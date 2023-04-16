Home » Economic sanctions are a risk for the dollar
News

Economic sanctions are a risk for the dollar

by admin
Economic sanctions are a risk for the dollar
Treasury Secretary: Economic Sanctions

The economic sanctions imposed by the United States, in particular on Russia, pose a risk to the hegemony of the dollar, for which the affected countries are looking for alternatives even if they are unlikely to find them, the Treasury secretary said on Sunday, Janet Yellen.

“There is a risk, when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar (…), that in the long term the hegemony of the dollar is undermined,” Yellen stressed in an interview on the CNN news network.

“Of course, this generates the will in (affected countries such as) China, Russia and Iran to find an alternative. But the reasons why the dollar is used as a global currency makes it difficult for other countries to find an alternative” of the same level, added the person in charge of the economy in the Joe Biden government.

«We have very strong capital markets and a rule of law that are essential in a currency that is used globally for transactions. And we have not seen any other country that has (…) an institutional infrastructure that allows its currency to serve the world like this”, he highlighted.

The economic sanctions are “an extremely important tool”which is also used by allied countries against Russia since its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

On the other hand, when asked about the possibility of using the frozen funds of the Russian Central Bank to rebuild Ukraine, Yellen estimated that “Russia should pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.”

See also  The Safety Production Supervision and Inspection Team of the Emergency Management Department came to Xun for supervision and inspection

However, he stressed that “there are legal restrictions on what can be done with frozen Russian assets.” “We are discussing with our partners what could be done in the future”delved.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

Power struggle in Sudan: Heavy fighting continues in...

Got talent? This is how the son of...

Saarbrücken in pole position after the final

Lightning struck the Sendhi tree in Ennepally of...

The company TECNODIESEL was awarded the Golden Mercury...

Fundamental problem of organic chemistry solved: chemists from...

Clashes in Sudan, three WFP employees dead: UN

They seize items used by false dissidents in...

If it’s going then it’s going!: Weekly review...

Real Chelsea – Where to watch online Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy