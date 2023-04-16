Economic sanctions are a risk for the dollar

The economic sanctions imposed by the United States, in particular on Russia, pose a risk to the hegemony of the dollar, for which the affected countries are looking for alternatives even if they are unlikely to find them, the Treasury secretary said on Sunday, Janet Yellen.

“There is a risk, when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar (…), that in the long term the hegemony of the dollar is undermined,” Yellen stressed in an interview on the CNN news network.

“Of course, this generates the will in (affected countries such as) China, Russia and Iran to find an alternative. But the reasons why the dollar is used as a global currency makes it difficult for other countries to find an alternative” of the same level, added the person in charge of the economy in the Joe Biden government.

«We have very strong capital markets and a rule of law that are essential in a currency that is used globally for transactions. And we have not seen any other country that has (…) an institutional infrastructure that allows its currency to serve the world like this”, he highlighted.

The economic sanctions are “an extremely important tool”which is also used by allied countries against Russia since its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

On the other hand, when asked about the possibility of using the frozen funds of the Russian Central Bank to rebuild Ukraine, Yellen estimated that “Russia should pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.”

However, he stressed that “there are legal restrictions on what can be done with frozen Russian assets.” “We are discussing with our partners what could be done in the future”delved.

