Economic sectors that employ people with technical and technological training in Cesar

The Economist fernando herrera y Roberto Angulofounder of the Inclusion firm, were this Thursday at the first Valledupar Book Fair (Felva) analyzing how Cesar could adapt to the new world through technical and technological careers.

For this analysis they started from the findings embodied in the book ‘The work and productive transformation of Cesar. The technical and technological careers that Cesar needs’, published by the Center for Socioeconomic and Regional Studies (Cesore) and the firm Inclusion, with the support of the Drummond company.

Herrera, director of Cesore, explained that this work contains three lines: what is happening with coal, how these events affect the economy of Cesar and the outlook for employment in the region.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO COAL?

It is public knowledge that close to 40% of the department’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) depends on the mining sector, and that the economy is dynamic nationally and internationally, according to experts.

“Coal is going to wither away, not today, in 20 or 25 years we will surely have a replacement for three reasons: the environment; the competitiveness of other energy sources such as gas and wind and solar energy; and because the geography of coal buyers is shifting”, Herrera said.

Thus, one of the postulates of the research is that the productive transformation of Cesar would be possible with people trained at the professional, but also technical and operator levels.

SECTORS THAT GENERATE EMPLOYMENT

In his presentation, the director mentioned that “since mid-2000Cesar was never able to lower unemployment to one digit again ”, which is why, according to him, there would be “hopelessness” in young people who neither study nor work.

However, according to the aforementioned study, the sectors that generate employment in the department are trade and vehicle repair, then the government and also artistic activities.

Technicians and technologists can also work in agriculture; however, argues Herrera, “Agriculture still does not have the capacity to absorb all this personnel.”

Other job-generating sectors are urban services, ecosystem services, manufacturing, tourism and culture, and construction. Last would be mining.

WHAT SKILLS DO THE PRODUCTIVE SECTORS DEMAND?

Regardless of the sector, argues Herrera, technicians and technologists must have transversal skills, such as effective communication, digital skills, a second language and an understanding of what a project is and associativity.

In addition, ‘soft’ skills: teamwork, leadership, emotional intelligence, decision making, work ethic and creativity.

BARRIERS TO TRAINING

Cesore’s book also exposes some limitations that people have to train, including economics, lack of transportation (especially at night), security, internet access, equipment at home to do work, and the relevance of the courses.

“What you have to do is give the student a tuition subsidy, but also for transportation and the internet,” pointed out Fernando Herrera.

‘PRODUCTIVE ENERGY TRANSITION’

For his part, Roberto Anglefounder of the firm Inclusion, mentioned that “If the challenge is productive inclusion, we need the labor market to have an efficient fit.”

Another important factor in the productive transformation of the department, according to Ángulo, is the ability to transmit profits to the poor and vulnerable population.

“One sees that lag in Cesar…”, added. One proposal for this transfer would be for microbusinesses to have greater access to credit “to strengthen that capacity for growth.”

By Andrea Guerra.