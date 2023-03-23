“You have to move from the lyrical and sometimes grandiloquent panorama to another in which the reality of the facts is palpable.”

“A good outlook is not envisioned for several of the projects in terms of government financing.” This is the opinion of Henry Amorocho Moreno, professor of Public Finance and Budget at the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the Universidad del Rosario.

The expert explains that “the slowdown of the economy in 2023 and the average growth rate estimated in the National Development Plan at 2.8% of GDP in the four-year period, leave an environment of high underfunding of the programmatic navigation chart on issues of development of the presidential administration for the period 2022-2026”.

“The Minister of Finance himself warned of large funding gaps in the health reform and the same is true of the Development Plan,” said Amorocho, who stated: “We must move from the lyrical and sometimes grandiloquent panorama to another in which the reality of the facts is palpable and in which these same are measurable with effective management of public investment”.

The foregoing in order to help reduce the negative effect that, on the income of the economy as a whole, the low dynamics of GDP growth will have in 2023, estimated by the Bank of the Republic and several multilateral development institutions in ranges ranging between 0.3% and 1.2% of GDP, he said.

signs of slowdown

The country advances towards the end of the first economic quarter of 2023 and the results do not support the current government administration positively: inflation reached 13.7%, the intervention rate of the Banco de la Republica continues to increase and at levels close to 13%. and the rate of change has remained high, highlighted the academic.

“There are also clear signs of approaching slowdown, such as the 64% drop in VIS housing sales, the increase in the delinquent portfolio in the financial sector, the decrease in credit demand, among others,” said Amorocho. .

Speed ​​up the process of reforms in Congress

The previous approach is linked to the request for extraordinary sessions to study and approve the National Development Plan and the health reform, without any formal progress having been observed in practice in the processing of both bills in the Legislature.

The expert called “for the Executive, the Legislature and civil society, in ordinary sessions, to promote the dynamics of the study and formal debate of these projects with the spirit of building the country, with unrestricted respect for the institutional framework and the principle of reserve of law, which should be embedded in these initiatives and other social reforms, such as labor and pensions”.

“All the reform projects should take the path of an effective procedure, although, due to the congestion of the first and seventh commissions, it is expected that extraordinary sessions may have to be requested again after June 16 and to be able to exhaust the tight, congested and complex legislative agenda of the first semester of the year”, pointed out the professor of Public Finance of the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the Universidad del Rosario.