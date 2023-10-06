Home » Economic Strategy Wars – Yemenat News Website
Hani Ali Salem Al-Bayd

It is not the strong who wins the war today in this era
Nor is the one who loses it the weak party or one who is doomed to accept the terms of the victor.

Wars today are wars of economic strategies, wars of minds and ambitious interests
And staying in it is for the better.
Whoever does not win in war wins in peace.

The benefits, advantages, and stability that regimes achieve for their people is what gives those countries their value, sustainability, and the loyalty of their people.

What is required today in the Yemeni war More sincere efforts and exceptional work, linking all endeavors to a clear vision of peace and stability to achieve the desired results.

If everyone does not go to peace now with good intentions, sound thinking and sincere desire, What is possible today will not be possible tomorrow.

It will certainly be subject to other terms and conditions, It may become a grave mistake committed by some by not taking the initiative in the peace process. And convey the opportunities for peace and end the chapters of war, The difference between them is more than that.

From the writer’s wall on the X platform

