Berlin (epd). The Freiburg economist Lars Feld can see something in favor of requiring asylum seekers to work, but is still skeptical about this specifically for Germany. The example of Denmark shows that this commitment can be used to achieve greater integration, said Feld on Wednesday in Berlin.

But things are much more difficult in the German legal system, he added, referring to the reform of citizens’ money. In doing so, “the demand element was reduced”. Now “you cannot, on the other hand, treat the refugees much more strictly,” said Feld.

The economist suggested thinking about “strengthening the demand element without establishing a real obligation.” People have to be “picked up” in the facilities, at their place of residence and from the job centers. According to Feld, in Denmark, where refugees have to be available to the labor market, the employment rate of Ukrainians is significantly higher than in Germany.

On Wednesday, the Maltese published the fourth migration report prepared on their behalf by the Walter Eucken Institute. According to this report, the overall employment rate of immigrants in Germany is increasing. In April it was 53 percent compared to 70 percent for German employment.

According to the report prepared by Feld, 41 percent of people from the eight main countries of origin of asylum seekers were employed in Germany in April. According to the information, this rate has remained unchanged since 2021. Integration into the labor market was significantly more difficult during the Corona period, said Feld, referring, for example, to language courses that were canceled or only possible online during the pandemic. Feld said he was therefore cautious about drawing far-reaching conclusions from this number.