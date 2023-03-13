Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Treasury and Finance, “By introducing the concept of ‘rental housing manufacturer’ to the country, we will increase the rental housing supply. Rental houses will be offered to risky building owners and tenants in urban transformation.” said.

After this statement, it was a matter of curiosity how the new rental housing model would be.

Economist Assoc. Dr. Levent Yılmaz evaluated the concept of ‘rental housing producer’, which was on the agenda after the statements of Minister Nebati in Haber Global. Yılmaz also explained the method expected to be applied in this regard.

Yılmaz said, “The issue of accessible housing for the lower and middle income groups was important. We always say this. There has been satisfaction in the luxury segment in Turkey. They already have 3-5-10 houses.”

BASIC MODEL FOR NEW RESIDENCES

Regarding the expected method to be applied, Levent Yılmaz said:

“There are two incomes. One of them is the cost of land. We were talking about the method of solving this on Treasury lands. The second issue is the cost of construction. The most important factor that would reduce the average cost of a house was the number of houses. So we need to do this with the logic of mass housing. The basic model is not used, by allocating treasury lands with solid ground free of charge and constructing residences on which the middle and lower income groups can live and their prices are accessible.

