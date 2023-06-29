Economists fear that the economy in Germany will stagnate in the long term

How long will the economy in Germany stagnate like it is now? Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute in Munich, assumes that it could “stagnate for years” in Germany.

Will the economy languish for years now?

“Leading economists are warning of a long-lasting economic stagnation in Germany. “The situation is not good, and it is even getting worse,” said the head of the Munich Ifo Institute, Clemens Fuest, the “Spiegel” of a “recovery dynamic” that one should see after the pandemic and the energy price crisis, there is little to feel.

In the worst case, Germany could “stagnate for years”. Stefan Kooths, head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), also fears a sustained weakness in growth: So far, Germany’s average growth potential has been 1.3 to 1.4 percent per year, Kooths told the “Spiegel”, this rate will internalize less years but reduced to 0.5 percent. The main reason for this is the aging of society and the associated lack of workers. “In 2024 we will pass the peak in the labor force,” said Kooths. After that, the absolute number of employees will decrease. The economic weakness in Germany is therefore threatening to become a permanent problem. Economic output has already declined slightly in the past two quarters. German economic output is currently still below the level of the pre-Corona period, Fuest told the “Spiegel”. Germany is doing “more difficult than other countries to get out of the hole”.

Most recently, the increase in inflation and the energy price crisis had hit the economy, and consumption was also weakening. According to estimates by the Kiel IfW, high earners saved more than 200 billion euros during the pandemic; but so far they have made little move to spend the money. “However, this should improve with declining inflation and higher wage agreements in the second half of the year,” said Torsten Schmidt, economic head of the Essen economic research institute RWI, the “Spiegel”. In the medium to long term, three transformations will pose major challenges for the German economy: the shift in the automotive industry towards e-mobility, decarbonization and digitalization. A particular problem is likely to be the shortage of skilled workers. “If things go badly, we could face Japanization,” said Ifo boss Fuest to “Spiegel”. Japan has been suffering from severe aging and low growth figures for decades. According to Fuest, there are many flexible companies in Germany that are willing to change. “But we also need this mentality among politicians – and among voters.”

Report with material from the dts news agency