Economy: Addiction officer wants to take tougher action against gambling addiction

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government’s drug and addiction commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, wants to take tougher action against gambling addiction. Also as a result of the release of sports betting and the associated advertising as well as the spread of illegal slot machines, the number of addicts in Germany has now risen to 1.4 million, he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

Ten years ago there were still 400,000, another three million people showed risky gambling behavior, and there were countless relatives who were also affected by the consequences of addiction, such as debt, depression and attempted suicide. More needs to be done to stop the spread of gambling addiction. Blienert plans to create a registry for slot machines to make it easier to spot illegal devices.

