Berlin/Brussels (dts news agency) – The federal government and the EU Commission have reached an agreement in the dispute over the future of the internal combustion engine. “Vehicles with combustion engines can also be newly registered after 2035 if they only fill up with CO2-neutral fuels,” said Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) on Saturday.

EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said work would now be done to ensure that the regulation on CO2 standards for cars “is passed as soon as possible”. The Commission will immediately take the necessary legal steps to implement it. According to a report by the ARD capital studio, the EU Commission intends to initiate the introduction of a new vehicle category immediately after adoption of the law, which is currently still blocked.

