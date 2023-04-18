Home » Economy: Beer from Germany increasingly popular in non-EU countries
News

Economy: Beer from Germany increasingly popular in non-EU countries

by admin
Economy: Beer from Germany increasingly popular in non-EU countries
Wiesbaden (German news agency) – Beer from Germany is enjoying increasing popularity in countries outside the European Union (EU). The breweries based in Germany sold almost 715.9 million liters of alcoholic beer in non-EU countries in 2022, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

Despite a 12 percent drop from the previous year, that was two-thirds (66 percent) more than a decade earlier. In 2012, beer sales in countries outside the EU were still a good 432.4 million liters. In other EU countries, however, sales of beer from German breweries fell by more than a quarter (27 percent) in the same period.

See also  Theft at the football match, the bags emptied at the Conegliano stadium

You may also like

PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango –...

Companies in the region listened to the pre-candidate...

Second hall for the new Pöttinger factory

Prison for subject who tried to kill his...

Medical personnel: in the eye of the attackers

The Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held a...

These stars played for Real and Chelsea

Two motorcyclists die after fatal accident on Litoral...

To expand Av. Boyacá, they take 1.5% from...

The grassland festival will take place as usual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy