Economy: Beer from Germany increasingly popular in non-EU countries

Wiesbaden (German news agency) – Beer from Germany is enjoying increasing popularity in countries outside the European Union (EU). The breweries based in Germany sold almost 715.9 million liters of alcoholic beer in non-EU countries in 2022, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

Despite a 12 percent drop from the previous year, that was two-thirds (66 percent) more than a decade earlier. In 2012, beer sales in countries outside the EU were still a good 432.4 million liters. In other EU countries, however, sales of beer from German breweries fell by more than a quarter (27 percent) in the same period.