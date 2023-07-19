Economy: Connemann considers the siesta regulation to be unnecessary

Berlin (German news agency) – The CDU business association for medium-sized businesses (MIT) reacted with sharp criticism to the medical officer’s demand for the introduction of a siesta in the hot summer time and declared an introduction unnecessary. “The Siesta proposal shows that companies and employees are being denied independent thinking. The rethinking has started there a long time ago,” said MIT boss Gitta Connemann (CDU) to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“Construction workers don’t stand on the scaffolding in the sweltering heat at midday. They start at six o’clock. Anyone who sits in an office on the top floor can switch to a home office or fans.” Connemann opposed orders from above. “Not everyone can be at their desk at six o’clock in the morning – for example because the family has to be taken care of. There must finally be an end to the disenfranchisement of companies and employees,” said the CDU politician.

