Home » Economy: Connemann considers the siesta regulation to be unnecessary
News

Economy: Connemann considers the siesta regulation to be unnecessary

by admin
Economy: Connemann considers the siesta regulation to be unnecessary

Berlin (German news agency) – The CDU business association for medium-sized businesses (MIT) reacted with sharp criticism to the medical officer’s demand for the introduction of a siesta in the hot summer time and declared an introduction unnecessary. “The Siesta proposal shows that companies and employees are being denied independent thinking. The rethinking has started there a long time ago,” said MIT boss Gitta Connemann (CDU) to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition).

“Construction workers don’t stand on the scaffolding in the sweltering heat at midday. They start at six o’clock. Anyone who sits in an office on the top floor can switch to a home office or fans.” Connemann opposed orders from above. “Not everyone can be at their desk at six o’clock in the morning – for example because the family has to be taken care of. There must finally be an end to the disenfranchisement of companies and employees,” said the CDU politician.

See also  DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses - Capsud.net

You may also like

Kylian Mbappé ‘losing his golden years at PSG’

Series and movie tips: Taliban in Kabul, basketball...

Without condemning Russia and supporting the Venezuelan dialogue,...

Name dispute about Steg: The Reds are not...

Before the elections, Slovakia prudently borrowed significantly more...

2023 China Internet Civilization Conference: Harnessing the Power...

Forum ‘Atrato: Territory of Culture and Life’

Shipwrecked back on land after three months

El Salvador: earthquake this afternoon was of an...

Colombian Emigration to the US Hits a Record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy