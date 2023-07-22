Home » Economy: East German business associations see the rise of the AfD as a risk
Economy: East German business associations see the rise of the AfD as a risk

Berlin (dts news agency) – Several business and business associations in East Germany have warned of possible AfD electoral successes of massive consequences for the domestic economy. “The AfD would do massive damage to our business location,” said Christian Haase, Saxon state chairman of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs, the “Tagesspiegel”.

“Demands by the AfD, such as an exit from the EU or a strict ban on immigration, lead to a dead end. A decoupling from abroad would be the end for the German economy.” Concern about the success of the AfD is also widespread among Thuringian companies, said Dieter Bauhaus, President of the Erfurt Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), the “Tagesspiegel”.

