Economy: Employers’ association Gesamtmetall expects gas supply problems

Berlin (German news agency) – With a view to the energy supply in Germany, Gesamtmetall President Stefan Wolf has called for an increase in the purchase volumes of gas and at the same time for industry to have priority in the event of possible bottlenecks. In the event of a harsh winter, Germany will “most likely have supply problems,” Wolf told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

“When things get tight, the industry has to be served so that people can continue to have jobs and earn money,” said the head of Gesamtmetall. Last winter, citizens and companies were called upon to save energy due to the tense supply situation.

