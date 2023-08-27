Economy: EU Greens warn against Germany going it alone with “relief”

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the cabinet meeting in Meseberg, the Greens in the EU Parliament warn the federal government against going it alone on a national level to relieve the economy and call for support from European initiatives. “After the gas price cap, the federal government must not again decide on billions in relief and forget Europe in the process,” said the spokesman for the German Greens in the EU Parliament, Rasmus Andresen, the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday editions).

“National measures that are decided at the cabinet meeting must be flanked at EU level.” The Green politician accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) of resting too much on past successes and blocking important joint European investments. Even if the economic situation in Germany is particularly challenging, all of Europe is in crisis, said Andresen.

He criticized the fact that Germany was pursuing a “blockade policy” on the reform of the stability and growth package. “We need more joint European investments and a Chancellor who courageously pushes this forward. The EU must remain competitive compared to the USA and China.”

He also called on the federal government to make a corresponding commitment in the upcoming negotiations on the EU budget, “where we need fresh money for the Step industrial stimulus program, among other things.” However, the MEP welcomed the fact that the traffic light coalition wants to adopt relief measures for the economy. He demanded: “The industrial electricity price must come and must not be put on the back burner.”

But relief measures would also be needed beyond the industrial electricity price, such as strengthening the social infrastructure for the benefit of people with low incomes.