Home » Economy: Every third company is affected by white-collar crime
News

Economy: Every third company is affected by white-collar crime

by admin
Economy: Every third company is affected by white-collar crime
Berlin (German news agency) – German companies are again suffering more from criminal activities. More than every third company (34 percent) claims to have become a victim in the past two years, according to a study by the auditing company KPMG, about which the “Spiegel” reports.

The study, conducted every two years, among 1,001 companies selected according to industry, number of employees and turnover, reports a rate that is higher than it has been since 2014. Since then, the proportion of companies affected has steadily decreased and was 30 percent in 2020. Companies in the areas of sales were now most frequently affected – and increasingly so in IT. According to the authors, one reason for this is the corona pandemic.

See also  Cannes was awarded the Palme d'Or of discord - Francesco Boille

You may also like

38th Bremen street carnival: The best pictures

Scientists are closer to understanding graying. A vacation...

They find a ship from the Second World...

A hundred legislators ask to extend TPS to...

They seize 915 kilos of coca in the...

The party group of the municipal government held...

US stock exchange Nasdaq plans to launch crypto...

MARN attends the birth of crocodiles after having...

Where did the songs go?

Struggle for SPÖ presidency: Doskozil and Babler in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy