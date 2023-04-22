Economy: Every third company is affected by white-collar crime

Berlin (German news agency) – German companies are again suffering more from criminal activities. More than every third company (34 percent) claims to have become a victim in the past two years, according to a study by the auditing company KPMG, about which the “Spiegel” reports.

The study, conducted every two years, among 1,001 companies selected according to industry, number of employees and turnover, reports a rate that is higher than it has been since 2014. Since then, the proportion of companies affected has steadily decreased and was 30 percent in 2020. Companies in the areas of sales were now most frequently affected – and increasingly so in IT. According to the authors, one reason for this is the corona pandemic.