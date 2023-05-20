Economy: G7 countries agree on joint China strategy

Hiroshima (German news agency) – At their summit meeting in Hiroshima, the G7 countries agreed on a common China strategy. One will “reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains,” said the communiqué of the heads of state and government on Saturday.

In addition, “measures will be taken individually and collectively to invest in our own economic dynamism” because “economic resilience” requires “risk reduction and diversification”. At the same time, the policies of the G7 countries should “not harm” China. They have no intention of “hindering China‘s economic progress and development.”

“A growing China that abides by international rules would be of global interest,” it said. China is also asked to contribute to international forums on global issues. China should urge Russia “to stop its military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine immediately, completely and unconditionally,” the G7 states are demanding.